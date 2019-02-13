VIDEO: New UFC Deal Kept Cain Velasquez from Walking Away

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

Cain Velasquez returns to the Octagon this weekend at UFC on ESPN 1 in Phoenix, marking his first time in the cage in more than two and a half years. Velasquez faces heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou in the fight card’s main event, looking to show the world that he is still on form after his time on the sidelines.

Velasquez appeared to be in a great head space at Tuesday’s UFC Phoenix media luncheon in Los Angeles.

He spoke not only about his fight with Ngannou, but also his willingness to walk away had he not received a new UFC contract that made sense for him to return.

Velasquez addressed a number of other topics, including teammate and current UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, former champion Stipe Miocic, the chance that he might join the ranks of professional wrestling following his UFC career, and more.