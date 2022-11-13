Video: Nate Diaz slaps someone outside Madison Square Garden at UFC 281

Former UFC fighter Nate Diaz was involved in an altercation outside Madison Square Garden at UFC 281 on Saturday, and it was caught on video.

Outside of the arena, Diaz and Bellator fighter Dillon Danis had to separated. Cups were thrown. Middle fingers were flipped, and someone got slapped.

Nate Diaz is outside of Madison Square Garden slapping people.



The perfect ending to a card. #UFC281

pic.twitter.com/u9Rcg9qFnB — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 13, 2022

Nate Diaz slaps Dillion danis outside Madison square garden after #ufc281 pic.twitter.com/6pUHZQG1fJ — Noooodles (@nooulez) November 13, 2022

Diaz is no stranger to scuffles outside of the cage. He and members of Jake Paul’s team were involved in a backstage incident during Paul’s boxing match against Anderson Silva on October 29. And there have been others.

