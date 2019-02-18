VIDEO: Nate Diaz Drops in on Dana White’s UFC Phoenix Post-Fight Wrap Up

HOT OFF THE WIRE

February 18, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

Following the first UFC Fight Night on ESPN, Dana White talked about what he characterized as a “decent” night of fights, which included the Octagon debut of Kron Gracie and Francis Ngannou spoiling the return of former heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez.

TRENDING > VIDEO: Kron Gracie Responds to Conor McGregor After Win at UFC on ESPN 1

Mid-interview, none other than Nate Diaz swung by to say hi to the boss. He was in and out rather quickly, but not before Megan Olivi could ask him about his own return to the Octagon… and things got interesting.

