Video: Mike Perry punches man in restaurant, charged with assault

July 9, 2020
NoNo Comments

Days removed from his most recent UFC victory, welterweight fighter Mike “Platinum” Perry has been charged with assault for punching a man in a Texas restaurant on Tuesday night.

Lubbock, Texas police confirmed to MMA Fighting that Perry was cited for Class A assault, a misdemeanor, but was not arrested. There were allegedly three victims of Perry’s tirade.

Perry was reportedly at a Lubbock restaurant with his girlfriend, Latory Gonazlez, who lives the in the area, when he got into a physical altercation with another person. When asked to leave, he reportedly punched an employee of the restaurant, according to TMZ Sports, which obtained the police report of the assault.

The portion of the incident caught on video appears to pick up after Perry allegedly punched the employee, as he can be seen being led out of the restaurant while yelling and screaming, including using a racial slur.

As Perry is nearly out of the restaurant, he can be heard to say, “I’ll knock your ass out.” A moment later, things got physical again and Perry punched an older man who immediately dropped to the ground. Police later reported that the man appeared to be unconscious when they arrived on the scene. He was transported to the hospital.

The police report also notes that Perry insisted he was just trying to leave the restaurant peacefully, but people were “putting hands on me as I was trying to leave the building.” He then admitted to getting physical with multiple people, but insisted that he was merely responding to other people putting hands on him first.

Perry, 28, is fresh off of a unanimous decision victory over Mickey Gall at UFC on ESPN 12 on June 27 in Las Vegas. It was a much needed victory after having lost back-to-back bouts to Geoff Neal and Vicente Luque.

Perry will have to appear in court to answer the assault charge. He reportedly faces a fine of up to $500.

Mike Perry’s alleged assault in a Texas restaurant

