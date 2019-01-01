VIDEO: Michael Chiesa Full UFC 232 Post-Fight Press Conference

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Michael Chiesa finally made the move from lightweight to welterweight and looked stellar in doing so.

Chiesa made his 170-pound debut opposite former champion Carlos Condit at UFC 232 on Saturday. The move was a positive one for Chiesa, who finished Condit, and enjoyed not ravaging his body in trying to cut the additional 15 pounds that lightweight required.

TRENDING > Dana White Confirms Nick Diaz Won’t be Fighting at UFC 235

Hear everything Michael Chiesa had to say at the UFC 232 Post-Fight Press Conference from The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.