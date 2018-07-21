VIDEO: Marc Diakiese and Nasrat Haqparast Have to be Separated at UFC Hamburg Weigh-in

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

The UFC Fight Night 134 weigh-in went rather smooth with everyone making weight, but it wasn’t without incident. Lightweight fighters Nasrat Haqparast and Marc Diakiese are scheduled to open the main card on FS1 on Sunday, but they first went face-to-face at the weigh-in, having to be forced apart by UFC officials.

TRENDING > Glover Teixeira Confident He’s Better Than Corey Anderson Everywhere

UFC Fight Night 134: Shogun vs. Smith Weigh-in Results

Main Card (2 p.m. ET on FS1)

Mauricio “Shogun” Rua (206) vs. Anthony Smith (205)

Glover Teixeira (206) vs. Corey Anderson (204)

Vitor Miranda (185) vs. Abu Azaitar (185)

Marcin Tybura (246) vs. Stefan Struve (264)

Danny Roberts (169) vs. David Zawada (171)

Nasrat Haqparast (156) vs. Marc Diakiese (155)

Prelims (12 p.m. ET on FS1)

Nick Hein (153) vs. Damir Hadzovic (155)

Emil Meek (170) vs. Bartosz Fabinski (170)

Khalid Taha (145) vs. Nad Narimani (146)

Justin Ledet (204) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (206)

Early Prelims (10:30 a.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass)

Davey Grant (135) vs. Manny Bermudez (135)

Jeremy Kimball (204) vs. Darko Stošić (205)

Damian Stasiak (133) vs. Pingyuan Liu (136)

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC Fight Night 134 Results from Hamburg, Germany. The first bout is scheduled to begin on Sunday, July 22, at 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT.