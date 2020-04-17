Video: LFA fighters and personalities thank Front Line Workers

The coronavirus pandemic has been difficult on people across the globe. But even in the midst of their sport being shut down for the time being, Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) fighters, personalities and staff took time to issue their gratitude for the front line workers and first responders that are helping us make it through this difficult time.

“I just want to take a minute out to thank all the doctors, nurses, first responders, and all the people putting themselves in danger to keep all these essential businesses open to keep our country going during this devastating time. Thank you and we’re gonna get through this.”

– LFA CEO Ed Soares

(Video courtesy of Legacy Fighting Alliance)