Video: Khabib writes off Conor McGregor, breaks down Poirier vs. McGregor

In an extensive interview with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov talked extensively about Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 and how he doesn’t see a bright future for McGregor in mixed martial arts. He also addressed how he is handling retirement after having stepped away with an unblemished record.

(Video courtesy of ESPN MMA)

UFC 264 highlights & recap: Conor McGregor snaps leg in loss to Dustin Poirier