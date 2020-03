Video: Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father vs his manager, Ali Abdelaziz – Who won?

Khabib Nurmagomedov and his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, discuss who really won in the match pitting Khabib’s father against Abdelaziz, and the race between The Eagle vs. The Gazelle.

