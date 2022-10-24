Video: Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts to Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley decision – ‘How?’

Former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov couldn’t believe the UFC 280 bantamweight bout between Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley was a split decision. He was even more perplexed when O’Malley was declared the winner.

Khabib reacts to Sean O’Malley’s split decision victory over Petr Yan. pic.twitter.com/lKBgU5NDvZ — FullCombat (@FullCombat_) October 23, 2022

UFC 280 Official Scorecard: Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley

