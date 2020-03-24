Video: Khabib Nurmagomedov discusses thoughts on retirement

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is on the cusp of the biggest fight of his career. Though he’s rolled over every opponent he’s fought, including Conor McGregor, the most anticipated bout for the Dagestani fighter is Tony Ferguson.

They were slated to meet in the UFC 249 main event on April 18 in Brooklyn, New York. The original location is absolutely out of the question. The New York State Athletic Commission notified the UFC that the event would not be allowed to take place any where in its state, at least on that date.

UFC president Dana White stated on Monday that he is 99.9 percent sure that he has a new location for that bout on April 18, despite the current restrictions on travel across the globe.

Whether the fight happens or not, Nurmagomedov is already one of the most decorated and respected lightweight fighters in UFC history.

He made his way to the octagon in January 2012 and has continued to build upon his undefeated record. Debuting in the UFC at 16-0, Nurmagomedov’s record currently stands at 28-0.

Along the way, he has defeated the likes of McGregor, Dustin Poirier, Al Iaquinta, Edson Barboza, Rafael dos Anjos, and numerous others. But Ferguson is the lone standout, Nurmagomedov has yet to defeat.

Hopefully the fight will happen, whether or not on April 18, and we’ll get to see the fight that has been scheduled and nixed on four separate occasions. It’s definitely something that Nurmagomedov wants before he calls it a career and walks off into the sunset.

But just how much more time does “The Eagle” believe he has left? Nurmagomedov discussed the topic at a recent Dominance MMA Media Day in Las Vegas.

