VIDEO: Khabib Nurmagomedov and Teammates Receive Sanctions at NSAC Hearing

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and his teammates received their punishments for their actions during the UFC 229 post-fight melee with Conor McGregor.

TRENDING > Khabib Nurmagomedov Reportedly Refuses to Fight for the UFC in Nevada Ever Again