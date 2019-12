Video: Kamaru Usman critical of Colby Covington’s gas tank

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman gave his thoughts on his fight with Colby Covington at the UFC 245 post-fight press conference on Saturday night in Las Vegas. Usman had to go into deep waters to finish Covington, putting him away with seconds left in the fight.

After nearly going all five rounds, Usman had something to say about Covington’s gas tank at UFC 245.