Video: Jose Aldo has no trouble making weight for UFC 245 bantamweight debut

Former featherweight kingpin Jose Aldo moved down to bantamweight for UFC 245. Aldo had trouble making weight a couple of times at featherweight, so there were many fans and pundits questioning his drop to 135 pounds. He quieted the doubters rather quickly as part of the early rush of fighters to the scale, hitting the upper limit for a bantamweight non-title fight at 136 pounds.

Aldo makes a quick trip to the top of the division with No. 1 ranked Marlon Moraes, who weighed 135.5 pounds, serving as his welcoming committee.

The UFC 245 fight card is topped by three championship bouts. Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman faces challenger Colby Covington in the main event grudge match. Max Holloway puts his featherweight title on the line opposite Alexander Volkanovski in the UFC 245 co-main event. Double-champ Amanda Nunes makes the next defense of her bantamweight belt in a rematch with Germaine de Randamie to round out the tripleheader.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington Live Results on Saturday, December 14, 2019, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.