Video: Jorge Masvidal would entertain fight with Conor McGregor at UFC 248

January 16, 2020
Conor McGregor already has a fight in front of him, but Jorge Masvidal would entertain squaring off with the “Notorious” as soon as UFC 248.

McGregor faces Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the UFC 246 main event on Saturday in Las Vegas. So he’s got to get past Cerrone before he even entertains stepping back into the Octagon in less than two months time. But it is something that McGregor has said that – if all goes as planned on Saturday – he could be willing to do.

Masvidal has been sitting on the sidelines following his BMF win over Nate Diaz in November. Several names have been bandied about for his next fight, McGregor’s among them. He, however, is in no tremendous rush to get back into the cage just for the sake of another fight. The stars need to align as Masvidal’s career continues to ascend to new heights.

“Gamebread” is willing to consider a potential throwdown with McGregor as soon as March. He’s even willing to talk about putting his BMF belt on the line… although that comes with a very serious stipulation.

The UFC 246 fight card is topped by former dual-division champion Conor McGregor’s return to the Octagon after more than a year on the sidelines. He squares off with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in a five-round welterweight headliner. 

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy Live Results on Saturday, January 18, 2020, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

