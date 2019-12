VIDEO: Jorge Masvidal talks Usman vs. Covington, Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz bout and more

(Courtesy of Yahoo! Sports)

Jorge Masvidal is riding a career high. He recently sat down for a lengthy interview with Yahoo! Sports journalist Kevin Iole to discuss his bout with Nate Diaz, President Donald Trump and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson attending the fight, his thoughts on Kamaru Usman, Colby Covington, Conor McGregor, and more.

