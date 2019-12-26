HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jon Jones surprised at UFC 247 presser

UFC 53 - Dana White and Nick Diaz

Frankie Edgar and Conor McGregor

Kevin Lee speaking for Bernie Sanders

Video: Jon Jones soaks up 'rough crowd' as he's harassed about cocaine

December 26, 2019
As Dana White put it, it was a “rough crowd” at the UFC 247 press conference. But, Jon Jones seemed to feed off the energy and have fun with it even when someone in the crowd yelled out to do some coke (cocaine).

Jones squares off with Dominick Reyes on Feb. 8 in the UFC 247 main event at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. 

UFC 247: Jones vs. Reyes; Shevchenko vs. Chookagian staredowns

