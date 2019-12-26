Video: Jon Jones soaks up ‘rough crowd’ as he’s harassed about cocaine

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

As Dana White put it, it was a “rough crowd” at the UFC 247 press conference. But, Jon Jones seemed to feed off the energy and have fun with it even when someone in the crowd yelled out to do some coke (cocaine).

TRENDING > Jon Jones wanted heavyweight title fight, but UFC focused on Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier trilogy

Jones squares off with Dominick Reyes on Feb. 8 in the UFC 247 main event at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

UFC 247: Jones vs. Reyes; Shevchenko vs. Chookagian staredowns

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)