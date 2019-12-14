Video: Jon Jones says Colby Covington is a ‘really bad person’

HOT OFF THE WIRE
December 13, 2019
Jon Jones goes off on Colby Covington, with whom he has a history, at the UFC 247 press conference on Friday, Dec. 13, in Las Vegas.

Covington has built his career on winning in the Octagon and making enemies outside of it. Jones, the UFC light heavyweight champion, and Covington aren’t likely to ever get close to one another in the cage. But there is still heat between them despite having once lived together.

