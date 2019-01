VIDEO: Jon Jones Receives License to Fight at UFC 235 Despite Steroid Metabolite Controversy

Before fighting at UFC 235, Jon Jones first had to receive clearance from the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) and get licensed to fight. Jones went before the commission on Tuesday, as they debated whether the steroid metabolite still in his system should keep him from fighting.

