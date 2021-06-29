Video: Joe Schilling brutally knocks out man at bar, claims self-defense

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 29, 2021
Former GLORY Middleweight World Championship Tournament Winner and former Bellator MMA fighter Joe Schilling is a topic of conversation after a video emerged of him brutally knocking out another man in a bar.

In the video, the man who was knocked out can be seen conversing with other patrons in the bar who are not in the video.

He is seen backing up into Schilling, who is trying to walk past him. 

The man backs up and bumps into Schilling, Schilling then mildly moves the man out of his way so he can continue walking.

It can then be heard in the video of the man calling for Schilling’s attention.

Once Schilling turns around, the man takes a step forward and flexes and evidently, Schilling took that as a threat.

Schilling then hit the man with a right jab and a left hook and left the man unconscious.

The decorated kickboxer posted the video on his Instagram, which was subsequently removed for going against the social media outlet’s community guidelines.

In his caption, however, Schilling claims it was a simple act of self-defense.

“Self defense is apparently not what this country is about anymore 🤷🏻‍♂️ dont trip I got the video love you guys thanks for the concern and support during my life threatening experience,” Schilling said. “Big shout out to @theyardmuaythai for preparing me for this life threatening situation #fuckracists

It is unclear as to whether or not the man Schilling knocked out was using racial slurs or not, however Schilling reposted an Instagram story that appears to provide more context about the situation.

The 37-year-old combat sports veteran has not fought professionally since 2019.

