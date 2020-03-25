Video: Joe Rogan ponders where UFC 249: Khabib vs. Ferguson will take place

What? Who? When? Where?

The first three are easy: UFC 249, Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson, and April 18, 2020.

That last one is a booger.

UFC president Dana White has been forging ahead to make UFC 249 happen somewhere in the world on April 18. As much as fans want to finally see Nurmagomedov and Ferguson go at it in the Octagon, White wants to make sure it does. Perhaps, he’s even more insistent upon it in the face of a global pandemic.

Though he tried every trick up his sleeve, White was eventually forced to postpone at least three UFC events slated for London, Columbus, and Portland. But he’ll be damned if he’s not going to try everything in his power to make sure Khabib vs. Ferguson happens on April 18, though he has yet to reveal where it might happen.

Enter Joe Rogan, who theorized with podcast guest Tom Segura about just who might be able to help White pull off UFC 249 on April 18 and where.

(Courtesy of JRE Clips)