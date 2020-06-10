Video: Joe Rogan and Dana White’s initial reactions to Conor McGregor retiring

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 10, 2020
UFC superstar Conor McGregor came seemingly out of nowhere on Saturday night to announce his retirement from fighting immediately following UFC 250.

McGregor has retired before and pulled it back. And no one saw this one coming. McGregor had just returned in January after more than a year on the sidelines. He defeated Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in 40 seconds and proclaimed that he wanted to fight at least two more times in his 2020 “season.”

The world has shifted dramatically since then. The novel coronavirus pandemic swept across the globe, shutting down nearly the entire world. Protests and riots over police brutality and systemic racism exploded across the United States and quickly spread throughout the world.

Is McGregor simply frustrated by the times? Has he made enough money and is ready to sit back and enjoy it? Does he simply want to move on to other things in life?

Shortly after McGregor announced his retirement, UFC commentator Joe Rogan and company president Dana White gave their initial reactions to the surprise announcement.

