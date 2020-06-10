Video: Joe Rogan and Dana White’s initial reactions to Conor McGregor retiring

UFC superstar Conor McGregor came seemingly out of nowhere on Saturday night to announce his retirement from fighting immediately following UFC 250.

McGregor has retired before and pulled it back. And no one saw this one coming. McGregor had just returned in January after more than a year on the sidelines. He defeated Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in 40 seconds and proclaimed that he wanted to fight at least two more times in his 2020 “season.”

The world has shifted dramatically since then. The novel coronavirus pandemic swept across the globe, shutting down nearly the entire world. Protests and riots over police brutality and systemic racism exploded across the United States and quickly spread throughout the world.

Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting.

Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!

Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins!

Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you!

Whatever you desire it’s yours ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Dh4ijsZacZ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 7, 2020

Is McGregor simply frustrated by the times? Has he made enough money and is ready to sit back and enjoy it? Does he simply want to move on to other things in life?

Shortly after McGregor announced his retirement, UFC commentator Joe Rogan and company president Dana White gave their initial reactions to the surprise announcement.

(Video courtesy of ESPN)

