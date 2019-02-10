HOT OFF THE WIRE

VIDEO: Israel Adesanya Declares Himself the No. 1 UFC Middleweight Contender

February 10, 2019
(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

Israel Adesanya has only had five fights in the Octagon, but he’s won them all and he’s won all of his previous bouts as well to the tune of a 16-0 record.

At UFC 234 on Saturday night, he added Anderson Silva to a resume that already included victories over the likes of Derek Brunson and Brad Tavares, so it is no wonder that Adesanya considers himself to be the top contender in the UFC middleweight division. Kelvin Gastelum, however, is currently still the next challenger to injury plagued champion Robert Whittaker’s belt.

Following UFC 234, Adesanya relayed his respect for Silva, proclaimed himself the No. 1 contender, and discussed his future in a sport that he is still young in at 29 years of age.

