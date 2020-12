Video: Invicta FC’s Best of 2020

2020 was a year of unexpected challenges. Like everyone else, Invicta FC adapted to a new normal, but their athletes continued to give their all inside the cage.

Here’s a look back at the best Invicta FC moments and match-ups from 2020.

(Video courtesy of Invicta Fighting Championships)