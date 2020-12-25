Video: How Nick and Nate Diaz spent quarantine in 2020

Nick Diaz hasn’t fought since losing to Anderson Silva at UFC 183 in January of 2015, put promises a comeback in 2021. (Diaz’s loss to Silva was later changed to a no contest after both fighters failed drug tests.)

Nate Diaz hasn’t fought since November of 2019, when he lost to Jorge Masvidal in the infamous UFC 244 “Baddest Motherf—er” belt bout. He also appears intent on fighting again in 2021.

So how did the two infamous Diaz brothers spend their quarantine during the global coronavirus pandemic in 2020? Well, Nate released a video for all to see.

(Video courtesy of Nate Diaz)