VIDEO: Here’s What Khabib was Saying to Conor McGregor While Beating Him Down

October 12, 2018
UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov did little trash talking leading up to his UFC 229 headlining bout with former dual-division champion Conor McGregor. The Irishman did nearly all the talking.

But when it came time to fight, not only did Nurmagomedov bring the fight to McGregor, ground and pounding him en route to a fourth-round submission, the Dagestani fighter also brought a little smack talk with him, which he unleashed in the midst of McGregor’s beatdown.

We can’t really add much more to it, so here you go…

               

