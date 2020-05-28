Video: Henry Cejudo, Rashad Evans, and Vitor Belfort join Mike Tyson in AEW skirmish

It’s unclear when or even if Mike Tyson will ever set foot in the boxing ring ever again, but he emerged at Wednesday night’s AEW pro wrestling show with a handful of MMA fighters at his side.

Most notably, recently retired UFC champion Henry Cejudo, as well as UFC veterans Rashad Evans and Vitor Belfort were at Tyson’s side as he confronted pro wrestler Chris Jericho.

Tyson is expected to eventually meet Jericho in a pro wrestling match for All Elite Wrestling. Wednesday night’s dust-up, which included Cejudo, Evans, and Belfort mixing it up with Jericho’s henchmen dubbed the “Inner Circle.”

Check out video of the scripted incident.

(Video courtesy of All Elite Wrestling)

