Video from the vault: Conor McGregor schools former champion boxer in MMA sparring match

Former world champion Patrick Hyland holds a 31-3 record in boxing, but that didn’t hold up all that well when he sparred former dual-division UFC champion Conor McGregor in the cage.

Take a look back at this MacLife “From the Vault” video footage of McGregor toying with Hyland in the cage.

(Courtesy of TheMacLife)