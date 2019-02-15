HOT OFF THE WIRE
Floyd Mayweather smirk

hot-sauce-featuredVIDEO: Floyd Mayweather Kicks Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov to the Curb

Conor McGregor Post-Mayweather Fight

hot-sauce-featuredConor McGregor Heaps Praise on Anderson Silva, Blasts Kelvin Gastelum

Jon Jones UFC 235 Presser

hot-sauce-featuredJon Jones Trolls the Cody Garbrandt & Pedro Munhoz Love Fest at UFC 235 Press Conference

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor - UFC 229 NY Press Conference

hot-sauce-featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov’s Manager Insists Fight with Conor McGregor is Not Over

VIDEO: Floyd Mayweather Kicks Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov to the Curb

February 15, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Shortly after Floyd Mayweather disposed of Conor McGregor in a 10-round boxing match, he teased the idea that he might jump into the Octagon to make a quick billion dollars by either rematching McGregor in a mixed martial arts bout. After all, McGregor came to his world for the a record-setting, money-maker of a bout, shouldn’t he return the favor?

Then, of course, McGregor retuned to the Octagon, where he was submitted by UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. 

Mayweather shifted his focus to Nurmagomedov for a brief time, but just when things started to heat up, he walked away for a much easier payday in a boxing exhibition in Japan.

TRENDING > Francis Ngannou Video: ‘I Learned a Lot from Last Year’

It appears that the quick bucks of the boxing world are free flowing for Mayweather, and he’s no longer enticed by the idea of a mega payday in the Octagon.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA