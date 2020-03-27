Video: Fighters react to Jon Jones being arrested for DWI and Gun Charge

HOT OFF THE WIRE
March 27, 2020
UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones was arrested early Thursday morning by Albuquerque Police for aggravated DWI and negligent use of a firearm.

Jones was arrested at 1:01 a.m. after police responded to reports of gunshots and found him in the driver’s seat of his 2019 Jeep with the engine running and the vehicle in park. Jones denied firing a gun, but appeared intoxicated to officers.

Jones’ fellow fighters came out in droves to react to his arrest, some encouraging, some disappointed, and some downright brutal.

