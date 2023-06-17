Video Emerges of Conor McGregor leading woman into bathroom

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 16, 2023
Less than 24 hours after the news broke that a woman had accused former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor ‘violently raped’ her, a video has emerged of the two entering the bathroom at Kaseya Center.

The unnamed woman alleges that the Heat and NBA security separated her from her friend and forced her into a bathroom where McGregor and his security guard were waiting. Once inside the bathroom, the woman alleges McGregor forced her to perform oral sex and then tried to sodomize her.

The incident allegedly took place in Miami following Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Heat and the Nuggets.  McGregor attended the game and participated in the halftime entertainment, punching the Heat mascot. The mascot had to be taken to the ER.

The video appears to show McGregor lead the woman into the bathroom voluntarily. What happened inside only her, McGregor and McGregor’s security guard know.

(Video Courtesy of TMZ)

