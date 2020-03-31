Video: Dustin Poirier down to fight Tony Ferguson or Justin Gaethje at UFC 249

HOT OFF THE WIRE
March 31, 2020
NoNo Comments

If UFC president Dana White can somehow keep UFC 249 on the docket for April 18, Dustin Poirier is down to fight, and he’ll fight anyone.

In an interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani on Tuesday, Poirier said he would be willing to fight regardless of the opponent. He thinks he’d “beat up” Ferguson, and he already holds a win over Justin Gaethje, but would be willing to fight either.

The initial place was for Tony Ferguson to challenge lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in the UFC 249 main event on April 18 in Brooklyn, N.Y. But once covid-19 reached pandemic status, New York shut down any idea of a UFC event in its state on that date.

White had been trying his hardest to keep Khabib vs. Ferguson intact. Nurmagomedov returned home to Russia a couple weeks ago and now his country is on lockdown with no international flights in or out, presumably knocking him out of the fight.

UFC officials reportedly shifted to a potential Ferguson match-up with fellow contender Justin Gaethje, but Poirier says he’s prepared to jump in the mix as well, facing either fighter.

“I like the fight and I’m down with the fight. Anybody, I’ll fight anybody,” Poirier said about competing at UFC 249. “Yeah, I think I’ll beat up Tony. The Gaethje fight as well, I would do a rematch with him.”

