VIDEO: Donald Cerrone Recounts Near-Death Experience While Cave Diving

August 31, 2018
(Courtesy of JRE Clips)

UFC welterweight fan favorite Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone said recently that he survived a near disaster while cave-diving with a buddy in Cozumel, Mexico.

Details at the time were scarce, but Cerrone and his friend apparently were diving in caves and experienced a total silt out, which obscures a divers route out of the cave and back to the surface.

“Today, I can honestly say I’m Happy to be alive. We had catastrophic worst case scenario on our dive. Total silt out, lost the cave line and lost my buddy, couldn’t see my own hands, was the most scariest moment to this day in my life,” Cerrone wrote on Instagram.

“I remember kissing Danger and Lindsay and saying I’ll see y’all soon, don’t worry, daddy’s coming home!!!! Told the grim reaper, ‘Not today Mother F—er.’ I’m figuring this the f— out and coming home!!”

TRENDING > Donald Cerrone Blasts Jackson-Wink, Explains Leaving His Longtime Team

This week, Cerrone joined Joe Rogan’s podcast, where he talked about his exodus from his longtime training home of Jackson-Wink, but he also gave an emotional recount, in detail, of the cave-diving incident that nearly ended in disaster and how he got out.

               

