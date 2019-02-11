VIDEO: Did Joe Rogan Ever Feel Threatened During a UFC Post-Fight Interview?

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC commentator Joe Rogan often feels the heat of criticism after interviewing a fighter in the Octagon, but has he ever felt the wrath of a fighter? Has he ever felt threatened while conducting a post-fight interview in the cage?

That was the question that noted Brazilian comedian, actor, and TV personality Rafinha Bastos had for Rogan on his podcast.

Rogan answered, which might surprise you, but they also discussed Anderson Silva’s recent bout, as well as what’s going on with fighters like Mauricio and Murilo Rua, the Nogueira brothers, and several other fighters.