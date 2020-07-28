Video: Dana White’s State of the UFC following month-long stint on Fight Island

UFC president Dana White recently gave a “State of the UFC” rundown with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto. He spoke at length about the success of a month-long stint on Fight Island, but also addressed several other key issues, chief among them, the prospect of Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 3 and the idea of Khabib Nurmagomedov fighting Conor McGregor and Georges St-Pierre before retiring.
Dana White on Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 3
“It’s hard to not say we can give Max a rematch for that fight again; do it a third time. I think a lot of the fans and the media would agree with that. I don’t know for sure.
“I’m sure Volkanovski doesn’t love that idea. He’s like, ‘Listen, I just beat this guy twice.’ And if you’re Volkanovski, you’re like guess what, the media aren’t judges. Dana White’s not a judge. None of these people are judges. The people that are assigned to judge the fight said I won twice.
“If you’re Volkanovski, I get it. If you’re Volkanovski, you probably want to take a look at a different guy. I haven’t really talked to Volkanovski about it. Something I definitely need to do, and we’ll see how this thing plays out.”
Dana White on Khabib Nurmagomedov fighting Conor McGregor and Georges St-Pierre
“He is fighting Gaethje next. Then I don’t know who his last fight would be to make him 30. I don’t know.
“I mean listen, at the end of the day, the Conor McGregor fight… I know Conor has always wanted that fight since the last one. I mean, that is the fight to make. But, the Gaethje fight is absolutely, positively the next fight for him.
“Yeah, it’s the last fight (Georges St-Pierre) of his career. The guys been great. He’s been great to the company. He’s been great for the sport. I like Khabib Nurmagomedov a lot. I would do anything Khabib wanted to do.”
TRENDING > Dana White reveals new date for Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje
(Video courtesy of ESPN MMA)