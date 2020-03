Video: Dana White’s latest update on UFC 249 and coping with lockdown

UFC president Dana White has been steadfast that UFC 249: Khabib vs. Ferguson will still take place despite the global health concerns. That may hold true, but has his confidence been shaken on keeping the fight intact for its original April 18 date?

(Courtesy of TSN)