HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White UFC Vegas 16 post-fight

featuredVideo: Dana White weighs in on Jon Jones vs. Israel Adesanya, several other bouts

MMAWeekly - Best of 2020

featuredMMAWeekly’s Best of 2020

Jan Blachowicz vs Israel Adesanya

featuredIsrael Adesanya to fight Jan Blachowicz in UFC 259 champion vs. champion headliner

MMAWeekly - Top KOs of 2020

featuredBest of 2020: Top Knockouts

Video: Dana White weighs in on Jon Jones vs. Israel Adesanya, several other bouts

January 7, 2021
NoNo Comments

There has been a feud brewing between former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and current middleweight titleholder Israel Adesanya over the past year or so. But will a fight between them ever come to fruition?

It seems to be closer than ever now that Adesanya has committed to facing current light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz in March at UFC 259.

Jones, however, vacated the 205-pound belt, making a commitment to fight at heavyweight, which is expected to happen in 2021.

Does that mean that Jones vs. Adesanya won’t happen? UFC president Dana White, in an ESPN+ Q&A with fans, chimed in on that bout and several others.

(Video courtesy of ESPN MMA)

TRENDING > Dana White sends warning to illegal streamers ahead of UFC 257

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA