Video: Dana White weighs in on Jon Jones vs. Israel Adesanya, several other bouts

There has been a feud brewing between former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and current middleweight titleholder Israel Adesanya over the past year or so. But will a fight between them ever come to fruition?

It seems to be closer than ever now that Adesanya has committed to facing current light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz in March at UFC 259.

Jones, however, vacated the 205-pound belt, making a commitment to fight at heavyweight, which is expected to happen in 2021.

Does that mean that Jones vs. Adesanya won’t happen? UFC president Dana White, in an ESPN+ Q&A with fans, chimed in on that bout and several others.

(Video courtesy of ESPN MMA)

TRENDING > Dana White sends warning to illegal streamers ahead of UFC 257