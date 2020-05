Video: Dana White unveils UFC Fight Night Woodley vs. Burns fight card for May 30

UFC president Dana White joined commentator Jon Anik live on ESPN to reveal the upcoming UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns fight card. The event is slated for May 30 and is tentatively scheduled for Las Vegas, as long as the Nevada State Athletic Commission gives its approval to live combat sports events at its May 27 meeting.

(Video courtesy of ESPN MMA)