Video: Dana White talks UFC 249 and safely restarting fights amidst pandemic

The UFC is moving forward, beginning on May 9, to get back in the business of putting on regular fight events.

UFC President Dana White on Friday confirmed not only that UFC 249 would move ahead on May 9 in Jacksonville, Fla., but that the promotion would hold follow-up events on May 13 and May 16, also in Jacksonville.

White’s goal is to get back to the UFC’s planned schedule by June. Not that events will be taking place in the locations they were originally slated for, but at least on the dates that were already planned.

“I don’t expect to have a gate (meaning fans in attendance) for a very long time,” White told Yahoo Sports’s Kevin Iole.

Trying to get back on track during the current coronavirus pandemic, White has been the object of much criticism, including some pressing questions both previously and on Friday from Iole. But he has answers for those questions.

“You’re worried about the safety of everybody… it’s not cheap; it’s hard. But somebody has got to take the first step and get out there. Can’t just stay in our houses until next December.”

White discussed not only the May 9 revised UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje fight card, but also his reasoning for trying to get back in business as quickly as possible.

TRENDING > Dana White reveals UFC 249 will kick off 3 events in one week

(Courtesy of Yahoo Sports)