HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredHenry Cejudo TKO’s TJ Dillashaw in Just 32 Seconds in First UFC on ESPN Main Event

UFC Cejudo vs Dillashaw Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

featuredUFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw Weigh-In Results – Flyweight Title Fight Officially Set

featuredAlexander Hernandez Calls ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone a ’60-Percent’ Fighter Who Runs From Adversity

VIDEO: Dana White Rails on Controversial Stoppage, but Likes Idea of McGregor vs. Cerrone

January 20, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of TheMacLife)

Overall, UFC president Dana White was thrilled with Saturday night’s debut with ESPN. He has worked for years to be included on The Worldwide Leader in Sports’s family of networks. 

The first UFC event on ESPN and ESPN+, however, wasn’t without its foibles. 

Though flyweight champion Henry Cejudo looked impressive in his 32-second finish of bantamweight titleholder TJ Dillashaw, there were many critics that felt it was an early stoppage. White and Dillashaw were chief among those critics.

“(Dillashaw yelled) that’s bulls–t. I thought it was an early stoppage too,” White said at the UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw Post-Fight Press Conference. 

“Listen, you’ve got two of the best guys in the world; two world champions in a superfight. Let them fight.”

There was also a controversial outcome in the night’s co-main event, as highly touted, but beleaguered heavyweight Greg Hardy’s promotional debut ended in a disqualification after he threw an illegal knee to the head of his downed opponent, Allen Crowder, that ended the fight.

TRENDING > Cowboy Cerrone Calls Out Conor McGregor, McGregor Quickly Responds

There were still plenty of moments that put a smile on White’s face, particularly when he found out that Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone’s callout of Conor McGregor had elicited a response of acceptance from the superstar.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA