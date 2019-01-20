VIDEO: Dana White Rails on Controversial Stoppage, but Likes Idea of McGregor vs. Cerrone

(Courtesy of TheMacLife)

Overall, UFC president Dana White was thrilled with Saturday night’s debut with ESPN. He has worked for years to be included on The Worldwide Leader in Sports’s family of networks.

The first UFC event on ESPN and ESPN+, however, wasn’t without its foibles.

Though flyweight champion Henry Cejudo looked impressive in his 32-second finish of bantamweight titleholder TJ Dillashaw, there were many critics that felt it was an early stoppage. White and Dillashaw were chief among those critics.

“(Dillashaw yelled) that’s bulls–t. I thought it was an early stoppage too,” White said at the UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw Post-Fight Press Conference.

“Listen, you’ve got two of the best guys in the world; two world champions in a superfight. Let them fight.”

There was also a controversial outcome in the night’s co-main event, as highly touted, but beleaguered heavyweight Greg Hardy’s promotional debut ended in a disqualification after he threw an illegal knee to the head of his downed opponent, Allen Crowder, that ended the fight.

There were still plenty of moments that put a smile on White’s face, particularly when he found out that Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone’s callout of Conor McGregor had elicited a response of acceptance from the superstar.