Video: Dana White looks forward to 2020 after 2019 was UFC’s best year

December 27, 2019
“I like breaking records,” Dana White said as he announced that 2019 was the best year the UFC has ever had. Now, he’s looking forward to 2020 with at least five or six massive PPVs during the year.

The UFC has already stacked the schedule with Conor McGregor’s return opposite Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246 in January followed by Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes headlining UFC 247 in February. The big fights keep on coming with the promotion’s first Chinese champion, Weili Zhang putting her strawweight belt on the line against Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248, plus UFC 249 already has a massive main event in long anticipated Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson lightweight championship.

