Video: Dana White issues stern warning to Dan Hardy, any employee who confronts referee

July 31, 2020
UFC president Dana White addressed the media following Friday’s UFC Vegas 5 weigh-ins. He addressed everything from the whirlwind card changes for Saturday’s event, the potential location for Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje, Mike Tyson’s return to boxing, what he thinks will happen with Conor McGregor, and more.

Chief among White’s comments, however, were those directed at Dan Hardy and any other employee that confronts a referee, judge, or other official.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

