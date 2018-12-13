 VIDEO: Dana White Insists That UFC is Still Getting into the Boxing Business | MMAWeekly.com
VIDEO: Dana White Insists That UFC is Still Getting into the Boxing Business

December 13, 2018
While UFC president Dana White was largely making the rounds at ESPN on Thursday to counter some recent claims by boxing promoter Oscar De La Hoya, he also took a minute to talk about his own ambitions to crossover into the boxing world.

It’s been no secret for the past year or so, primarily since Conor McGregor fought Floyd Mayweather, that White has wanted to dive headfirst into the world of boxing and turn promotion in that sport on its head.

De La Hoya said he was doing the same thing in reverse when he recently promoted the Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz trilogy, although that fight card failed to produce the types of numbers that were being wafted about. 

White, however, believes he has the where with all to take what he’s learned from mixed martial arts promotion and revitalize boxing or at least to build a successful boxing promotion.

On Thursday’s First Take on ESPN, White discussed his continued commitment to becoming a boxing promoter, as well as his continued disdain for De La Hoya.

RELATED > Dana White Blasts ‘Liar’ Oscar De La Hoya in Lastest Feud Salvo

Dana White on ESPN’s First Take: Committed to Promoting Boxing

(Video courtesy of ESPN MMA | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

               

