VIDEO: Dana White Full UFC 232 Post-Fight Press Conference

December 30, 2018
UFC president Dana White was finally able to wind down a bit following Saturday night’s UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 in Los Angeles.

It was a tumultuous week full of detailed drug testing chatter and making the unprecedented decision to move a UFC pay-per-view event from one city to another on the week of the show.

White addressed not only the UFC 232 bouts and the Jon Jones controversy, but also the status of Daniel Cormier, Brock Lesnar, and Nick Diaz, as well as a number of other fighters and topics.

