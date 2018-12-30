VIDEO: Dana White Full UFC 232 Post-Fight Press Conference

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

UFC president Dana White was finally able to wind down a bit following Saturday night’s UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 in Los Angeles.

It was a tumultuous week full of detailed drug testing chatter and making the unprecedented decision to move a UFC pay-per-view event from one city to another on the week of the show.

TRENDING > Jon Jones Explains Why He’s Not Interested in Fighting Daniel Cormier at Heavyweight

White addressed not only the UFC 232 bouts and the Jon Jones controversy, but also the status of Daniel Cormier, Brock Lesnar, and Nick Diaz, as well as a number of other fighters and topics.