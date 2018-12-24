VIDEO: Dana White Explains How Jon Jones Drug Test Abnormality Caused UFC 232 Move

The Ultimate Fighting Championship on Sunday made the unprecedented call to move UFC 232 from Las Vegas to Los Angeles less than one week before fight time. UFC president Dana White and Jeff Novitsky, vice president of athlete health and performance, appeared on ESPN on Sunday to announce the move and to explain the Jon Jones drug test abnormality that led them to make the move.

Jones has been sidelined for an anti-doping violation for the past year and a half. He was recently cleared by California, where the fight pertaining to the violation occurred, leaving him open to pursue his license in Nevada for UFC 232. He is scheduled to fight Alexander Gustafsson for the UFC light heavyweight championship in the main event.

A Dec. 9 test by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, which administers the UFC’s Anti-Doping Policy, found that a residual amount of the same substance for which he had just been cleared, turinabol. It was an amount that USADA did not consider a positive result and for which it would not sanction Jones.

“Both USADA and worldwide anti-doping experts told us this was not a re-ingestion of a prohibited substance, it was remaining effects from the July 2017 positive test — for which he was already sanctioned,” Novitzky said on ESPN. “And probably more importantly, he retains no performance-enhancing benefits from the small presence of the substance.”

Notified of the result, Nevada officials did not feel they had adequate time to properly vet the test result in accordance with Jones’ drug testing history, and thus wouldn’t be able to rule on Jones’ case in time for UFC 232 on Saturday. So the UFC made the unprecedented decision to move the event from Las Vegas to Los Angeles.

“Let’s make this clear, this is not another violation. This is a residual effect from the July 2017 positive test,” Novitsky made clear.

Regardless of the outcome of the fight, Jones will still be required to go before the Nevada State Athletic Commission in January for a comprehensive discussion of his anti-doping testing protocol and results and provide an opportunity for the NSAC to determine the appropriate path forward for him in Nevada.