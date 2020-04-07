Video: Dana White defends getting the UFC up and running amidst crisis

UFC President Dana White conducted a lengthy interview with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto on Monday after revealing the revamped UFC 249 fight card.

White not only discussed how UFC 249 came together, but why it was so important to him to get the UFC back up and running. There have been numerous critics calling it an irresponsible thing to do amidst the current pandemic sweeping the world, but White defended his actions, promising that UFC 249 was just the beginning of resuming the promotion’s schedule of events for the remainder of 2020.

During the 20-minute interview, White also defended his lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is currently ensconced in Russia, necessitating a new UFC 249 main event.

Watch as Dana White defends his decision to move forward with UFC 249, as well as the promotion’s upcoming events, including securing a private island for international fights.

(Courtesy of ESPN MMA)