Video: Dana White confirms UFC 249 could get Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

The Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik bout that was initially slated to headline UFC on ESPN 8 in Columbus, Ohio, may be moving to UFC 249: Khabib vs. Ferguson.

The Columbus event slated for March 28 was one of three UFC fight cards to be postponed because of the ever-tightening restrictions on public gatherings because of the covid-19 pandemic. UFC president Dana White, however, is still all-in on making the UFC 249 event happen as scheduled on April 18, albeit in an as-of-yet unannounced new location.

Ngannou initially leaked the news that his fight might be on the move, but White on Wednesday confirmed as much when speaking with ESPN reporter Brett Okamoto in an Instagram live chat.

“Some of the things are gonna work out. Some of the things might not work out. If they don’t, what do we do?” White said. “Francis is one of the guys we’re looking at (moving to UFC 249) too.”

(Courtesy of ESPN MMA)