Video: Dana White chats with Ronda Rousey, breaks Derek Brunson’s next fight

UFC president Dana White has long been a proponent of using social media to skip the media and go straight to UFC fans to deliver information.

An early adopter of Twitter, White is frequently active there, as well as on Instagram and other platforms. On Wednesday, he used his massive social media audience to have a video chat with former UFC bantamweight champion and Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey to catch up with the former UFC star and to break a fight for Derek Brunson.

Check out the chat…