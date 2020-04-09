Video: Dana White cancels UFC 249 at the request of ESPN and Disney

HOT OFF THE WIRE
April 9, 2020
UFC President Dana White did everything within his power to make UFC 249 happen on April 18, but when it came to going against the request of his business partners at ESPN and Disney, he wasn’t willing to go that far.

“ESPN doesn’t want me to do it. They’re my partners. They’ve been nothing but amazing to me. They want me to not go, I’m not gonna go,” White said in an exclusive interview with ESPN reporter Brett Okamoto.

“I promise (the fans) I will be first and I will be back very soon. Whenever my partner gives me the thumbs up to go, I’m ready to go.”

He also assured everyone that infrastructure would still be put in place on his “fight island,” and he plans to use it for fights as soon as he’s given the green light from his broadcast partners at ESPN. 

