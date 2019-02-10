VIDEO: Dana White Breaks Down UFC 234, Loss of Main Event, and What’s to Come

HOT OFF THE WIRE

February 10, 2019
(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

Despite losing his main event on the day that UFC 234 went down, company president Dana White was in good spirits following the event, as he addressed middleweight champion Robert Whittaker’s medical emergency and broke down the fights.

White did have a moment of confrontation with a reporter that questioned his promotion’s interim champion policies, or lack thereof.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Heaps Praise on Anderson Silva, Blasts Kelvin Gastelum

White also addressed some of the speculation about future fights for Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, as well as touching on several other topics.

